Zebras escape trailer, run loose in Washington

By WHIO Staff

Zebra on the run (Credit: Washington State Patrol)

NORTH BEND, Wash — Four Zebras ran loose on a Washington interstate Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., four zebras escaped a trailer on Eastbound I-90 when the driver stopped to secure them, according to our CBS-affiliate KIRO.

Just after 2 p.m. Washington State Patrol tweeted that one of the zebras had been cornered, but that three were still outstanding.

About an hour later troopers tweeted that three out of the four were in police custody.

“Crazy!!!” Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol tweeted.

We will continue to follow this story.



