4 hospitalized, including 2 children, after minivan hits tree in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Four people are hospitalized, including two children, after a minivan hit a tree Thursday night in Logan County.

>>OSHP: Reported I-75 crash in Miami County was person who jumped from moving vehicle

State troopers from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 7:34 a.m. to State Route 117 on initial reports of a one-vehicle injury crash, according to OSHP.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling northbound on State Route 117 when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

CareFlight transported a 39-year-old male driver to Miami Valley Hospital and a child to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

Medics also took a 37-year-old woman and a child to Mary Rutan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CareFlight, Indian EMS, Huntsville Fire and EMS, Richland Township, and Tanner’s Towing provided mutual aid.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

©2024 Cox Media Group