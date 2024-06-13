Local

UPDATE: Crash that shut down I-75 North in Miami County has been cleared

By WHIO Staff

75 North Crash Piqua A crash on I-75 North in Miami County, near Piqua, has shut down all northbound lanes. (Courtesy: OHGO.com)

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:28 p.m.

The crash on I-75 in Miami County that prompted shutting down the northbound lanes has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT

A crash on I-75 in Miami County, just north of U.S. 36, has prompted the shut down of the northbound lanes until further notice.

CareFlight has been dispatched and a landing zone has been set up in response to the accident, which was dispatched just before 6 p.m., according to Miami County Sheriff’s Dispatch.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.


