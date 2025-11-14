30 years after Dayton Peace Accords, honoring diplomats who ended a war

DAYTON — The Dayton Peace Accords are holding strong after 30 years. A man, Richard Holbrooke, is responsible for bringing presidents from three Balkan nations to Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to end a war that killed 200,000 people.

David Holbrook is Richard’s son. He came to Dayton for the 30th anniversary of the Peace Accords to honor his father and other U.S diplomats who helped end the war.

“It’s tenuous, but it’s hanging in there, and I worry that it will be undone by Russians or other bad actors, saying, ok, we don’t want a Europe that’s at peace,” said Holbrooke.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly brought its convention to Dayton in May, honoring the city’s involvement in ending the war.

Their visit to the city put Dayton in the international spotlight and brought along economic benefits.

Destination Dayton said the week-long conference brought in 1.3 million dollars into the local economy.

They also estimated 138 million dollars worth of global publicity for Dayton.

Jule Rastikis is the president of the Salem Avenue Business Association.

“It lives as a constant reminder that peace is possible in any moment that peace is desired,” said Rastikis.

Rastikis believes the dedication at the plaza at Salem and Riverview can also advance peace in Dayton.

City Commissioner Matt Joseph joined Rastikis and Holbrooke in laying a wreath to honor the victims of that Balkan War that Dayton ended.

“They liked the idea of saying to the Balkan Presidents, you’re not in New York, you’re not in DC, you are here, and we’re going to figure this out here,” said Holbrooke.

The Salem Avenue Business District has plans to turn the entire intersection at Salem and Riverview into a Peace Corridor gateway, to inspire peace and hopefully build economic strength, too.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group