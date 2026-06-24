3-year-old injured after being struck by vehicle during parade

WASDWORTH, Ohio — A three-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle during a parade on Tuesday evening.

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Around 6:40 p.m., the Wadsworth Police Department and EMS responded to Broad Street near Auble Street for a report of a child struck by a vehicle during the Blue Tip Parade, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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The vehicle, a modified ride-on car, left the roadway after the operator lost control while performing a stunt.

The vehicle collided with a three-year-old child who was watching the parade.

The child was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wadsworth Police Department.

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