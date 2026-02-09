3 kittens rescued by good Samaritan in Ohio county

FAYETTE COUNTY — A good Samaritan rescued three kittens on Friday afternoon in Fayette County.

Two kittens were found at the base of a tree, while the third was seen clinging to a branch 25 to 30 feet above the ground, too frightened to come down, according to a Facebook post.

Two other kittens nearby had already frozen to death.

A team working in Paint Creek State Park stepped in to help. Park Ranger Savannah Henley, Resource Manager Isaac Greene, and Maintenance Mechanic Nathan Sharp carefully rescued the stranded kitten.

The three kittens were transported to the Ross County Humane Society, where the staff kept them warm until the Humane Law Enforcement of the Fayette Regional Humane Society agents arrived.

The kittens are being treated for mild upper respiratory infections and are expected to recover.

