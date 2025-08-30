3 juveniles arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles, running from police

WARREN COUNTY — Three juveniles were arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles and running from police in Warren County.

On Friday, officers with the Franklin Division of Police were requested for mutual aid in the City of Carlisle on reports of subjects breaking into vehicles, according to a social media post from the department.

Upon arriving in Carlisle, a Franklin officer observed two vehicles east on Central Ave heading toward the City of Franklin.

The vehicles accelerated to a high rate of speed upon passing the officer, according to the post.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicles, but the vehicles fled from police.

One of the vehicles was later located on Art Ave in the City of Franklin, occupied by three juveniles.

All three juveniles were from the Dayton area and were taken into custody, according to the post.

They were booked into the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges, including failure to comply, obstructing official business, and operating a motor vehicle with no license.

“Take away: Do not attempt to steal cars in Warren County,” the post read.

