3 injured in Darke County crash

GREENVILLE — Three people were injured in a crash in Darke County Friday night.

Fire and rescue crews, as well as Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, were called out to the intersection of State Route 49 and US 127 around 10:50 p.m. on reports of a crash, the sheriff’s office said.

An initial investigation showed that a 23-year-old Versailles man was driving a Ford Ranger on the US 127 northbound exit ramp when he failed to yield the right of way to a Ford Mustang heading southeast on State Route 49.

After the crash, the Ranger caught on fire. Deputies said the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own. He was taken to Wayne Health with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Mustang, both Greenville men, were taken to Wayne Healthcare before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

