3 hospitalized after jumping into river to escape boat fire

TOLEDO — 3 people were hospitalized after jumping into the Ottawa River to escape a boat fire on Friday night.

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Around 7:30 p.m., multiple fire and rescue units responded to a boat fire near the Ottawa River Yacht Club, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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Three people - ages 62, 38 and 34 - jumped into the river as the boat became engulfed in flames, according to a Toledo Police incident report obtained by WTOL-11.

The three were rescued from the water by nearby boaters and taken to the yacht club before being transported to local hospitals.

The burning boat then drifted into a nearby dock, causing the dock to catch fire as well.

Fire crews extinguished the flames with assistance from nearby boaters who provided water pumps, boats, and anchors to help pull the burning vessel away from the dock.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials also requested assistance from an arson investigator.

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