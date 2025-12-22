3 dead, including 10-year-old, after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

HAMILTON — Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. in Hamilton at the intersection of Hooven Avenue and River Road, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
A driver was traveling southbound in a maroon SUV when they went past the double yellow center line into the northbound lane, passing three vehicles, according to a crash report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 8-year-old boy dies after house fire; 5-year-old critical
- Person seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Harrison Township
- 3 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County
When the driver went back into the southbound lane, they hit a curb.
When the driver overcorrected, they once again went left of center, hitting a red sedan traveling northbound head-on.
The driver of the red sedan went off the road, hitting a nearby garage and fence.
Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV continued to rotate, hitting a white truck head-on.
The crash report says three people, all of whom were inside the red sedan, were pronounced dead.
One of the people pronounced dead was a 10-year-old child.
The driver who traveled left of center, hitting their vehicle, was taken to UC West Chester with serious injuries.
The driver of the white truck was not injured.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group