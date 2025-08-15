3 arrested after authorities find ‘substantial amount’ of drugs during search warrants

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities discovered a “substantial amount” of drugs while conducting search warrants in Montgomery County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the FBI SWAT Team served three search warrants on Maylan and Ashwood avenues in Dayton and Indian Trail in West Carrollton.

TRENDING STORIES:

While searching the three homes, authorities found a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine, fentanyl, US currency, and three guns, the spokesperson said.

Three people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Authorities are taking the case to the United States Attorney’s Office for federal drug charges, the spokesperson added.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group