3 arrested, 1 hospitalized after large crowds, fights prompt police to call for county-wide help

DAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital and three people were arrested after a large fight broke out in the Oregon District Sunday, Dayton Police Department Major Jason Hall.

Original reports said no injuries were reported and no medics were called to the scene but the Dayton Police updated those reports by saying one person was taken to the hospital but refused treatment.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Fifth Street in response to a fight.

Upon arrival, officers requested additional assistance, a signal 99, after a large crowd had multiple fights happen, Hall said.

These fights broke out at different times in different areas of the street.

During these fights, officers had to utilize their TASERs in two separate incidents, Hall said.

Responding officers were able to clear the street and break up the fights.

Three arrests were made and multiple misdemeanor citations were issued, Hall said.





