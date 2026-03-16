27-year-old woman hospitalized after crashing into back of semi-truck

DAYTON — A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized after crashing into the back of a semi-truck in Dayton on Sunday.

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Just before 2 a.m., Dayton police officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road on reports of a crash.

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A black Dodge Durango was reportedly traveling southbound on SR-49 at an excessive rate of speed in the right lane.

Just passed the intersection of Little Richmond Road, the vehicle reportedly lost control and swerved to the hazard lane and collided with the rear of a semi-truck.

The driver of the Dodge Durango, a 27-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The driver was cited for the crash, according to police.

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