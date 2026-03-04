25-year-old man facing multiple charges after double shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a double shooting at a Dayton apartment complex last month.

Jajuan Worthy, 25, is facing four counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of improper discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.

The charges stem from a double shooting in the 700 block of Summit Square Drive just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 24.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man and woman, both 23 years old, who had been shot, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The man was in critical condition, and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An Affidavit and Statement of Facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court alleges that Worthy entered the back door of an apartment on Summit Square Drive unannounced before asking the female resident about some food that was left at the apartment.

After Worthy entered the apartment, the father of the resident’s child entered the apartment.

Worthy and the man began to argue, which led to a physical altercation, according to the affidavit.

The man was reportedly able to push Worthy outside of the apartment.

Moments later, once Worthy was outside the apartment and started firing a handgun in the direction of the apartment, leading to the man being struck multiple times and the woman being shot once in the leg.

The affidavit goes on to say that Worthy fled the scene on foot and later left the area in a vehicle.

Police processed the scene and located several 9mm casings outside the apartment, along with a handgun inside the apartment that appeared to have a malfunction, indicating it had been fired.

They also located a large amount of blood inside the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that detectives communicated with Worthy’s family about his location, and later that week, he came in for an interview.

During the interview, Worthy admitted to throwing the gun in a body of water near Gettysburg Ave, according to the affidavit.

Worthy was arrested and transported to jail after the interview.

Worthy was arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court on Monday. He remains in custody at Montgomery County Jail with $500,000 bail.

He is due back in court on March 9.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

