24-year-old man facing over 200 child porn charges

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A local man is facing over 200 counts of child porn charges, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Skyler Frew, 24, was indicted on 80 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and 115 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Wednesday.

While conducting an unrelated investigation, Butler Township police learned that Frew might have images of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.

Authorities searched Frew’s devices and found “hundreds of images and videos,” the spokesperson said.

Frew will appear in court on May 8.

Montgomery County Jail records show that he is currently not in custody.

