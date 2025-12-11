24-year-old local man arrested on child porn charges

BELLEFONTAINE — A Bellefontaine man was arrested and charged with charges related to child pornography.
A complaint that was filed with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) led to an investigation that looked into the online activities of Ethan Gilmore, according to a spokesperson.
A search warrant was issued and served on Dec. 9 that led to multiple items of evidence being seized.
Gilmore, 24, was arrested and booked into the Logan County Jail.
He was charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles/pandering obscenity involving a minor, and creating and or publishing obscene material.
