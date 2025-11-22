23-year-old woman flown to hospital after crashing into 2 cars in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The three-car crash happened at State Route 571 and Beamsville-Union City Road after 7:30 a.m.
A preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 26-year-old woman, was heading southeast on SR-571 at the time of the crash.
The driver stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Beamsville-Union City Road when a 23-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen Passat crashed into the back of the car, the spokesperson said.
The Volkswagen went left of center and hit a Chevrolet Suburban head-on. A 78-year-old man was driving this car.
The 23-year-old woman was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, the spokesperson said.
The 78-year-old man was hospitalized for minor injuries, and the driver of the Malibu was not injured.
