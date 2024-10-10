23-year-old man killed in Trotwood shooting identified

TROTWOOD — The man who died after being shot in Trotwood and showing up at two gas stations with another victim has been identified.

Justin Askew, 23, was identified Thursday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the victim in the shooting.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Askew and another person were shot early Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting started when one of the two victims pulled his car into a gas station in the area of Salem Avenue and Free Pike and made a 911 call. After that, he pulled back out and drove up a block to the Sonoco gas station where workers called for help around 2:40 a.m.

“Hey man, somebody just got shot,” one 911 caller told dispatchers. “He’s dead over here in this parking lot.”

The gas station worker filled in dispatchers as sheriff’s deputies, Trotwood police, and Dayton police converged on the area.

“Where’s the person that did the shooting,” dispatchers asked.

“I have no idea, but this guy is in his car dead and there’s another person shot,” the 911 caller replied.

Both victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but Askew died on the way to the hospital, Trotwood Police previously confirmed. The other victim was seriously injured.

Officers believe the shooting itself happened near the 5300 block of Free Pike.

We’re working to learn if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

