23-year-old dies after his motorcycle crashes twice on SR-73 in Warren Co.

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

The Lebanon post of Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 73 near Carter Drive at around 9:42 p.m., a spokesperson with the department said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle, traveling west on State Route 73, crashed into the left rear of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, turning west on State Route 73 from Carter Drive, the spokesperson continued.

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle traveled over the centerline and was struck head-on by an on-coming 2023 Jeep Wagoneer, which was traveling east on State Route 73.

James Dobbins, 23, of Springboro, was identified as the driver of the motorcycle that collided twice. Dobbins suffered life-threatening injuries—later succumbing to them and dying at the scene. He was wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash.

No one else reported injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash. They were assisted by Waynesville Police Department, Clearcreek Township Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville Township Fire and EMS, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

