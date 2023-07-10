22-year-old UD student dead after electrocution accident in Chicago, medical examiner says

DAYTON — A University of Dayton student is dead as the result of an electrocution accident in Chicago Saturday.

In a letter to the university community, UD announced the death of Ella Doyle, 22, a senior communications major.

News Center 7 learned Monday that Doyle’s died when she was electrocuted, according to a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner.

Investigators said this happened at an address along Chicago’s public train system, called the “L.” Her death was ruled an accident.

A memorial service for Doyle will be held during the upcoming fall semester and a memorial space will be set up beginning this week in the chapel, UD said.

Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are available for those affected by the loss.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ella’s family, friends, professors and our campus community. We pray for comfort and peace for each of you,” the university said.

