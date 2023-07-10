22-year-old UD student dead after accident in Chicago

DAYTON — A University of Dayton student is dead as the result of an accident in Chicago Saturday.

In a letter to the university community, UD announced the death of Ella Doyle, 22, a senior communications major.

Doyle’s death was ruled accidental, according to a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner.

A memorial service for Doyle will be held during the upcoming fall semester and a memorial space will be set up beginning this week in the chapel, UD said.

Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are available for those affected by the loss.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ella’s family, friends, professors and our campus community. We pray for comfort and peace for each of you,” the university said.

