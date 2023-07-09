Unknown suspect fires gun into crowd of people, hospitalizing 9 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Several people were hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West 6th Street at 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting, Cleveland Police Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed to WOIO.

As officers arrived, they were able to identify nine people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were subsequently transported to a local hospital for further care.

Their conditions were unknown at the time of reporting; however, Ciacca was able to confirm that no one was killed during the shooting.

During the preliminary investigation, investigators were able to determine that an unknown suspect opened fire at a group of people. No arrests were made at this time.

The Cleveland Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

