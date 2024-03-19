21-year-old man identified as motorcyclist who died in Vandalia crash

VANDALIA — A 21-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Vandalia on Monday.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Ian Childress, 21, died on scene of the crash.

Around 7:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1000 block of West National Road for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motorcyclist dead, 3 injured after crash in Vandalia

An initial investigation found that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it hit a car and attempted to pull away from a business in the area.

Police said at this time excessive speed of the motorcycle is suspected to be a factor.

Three people in the car were taken to an area hospital with injuries. News Center 7 is working to learn how severe their injuries are.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group