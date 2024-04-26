2024 NFL Draft: Beavercreek native selected in 1st round by Rams

DETROIT, MI — A Beavercreek native has been selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Jared Verse was the 19th overall pick chosen by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

He played two seasons at Florida State University after transferring from Albany.

Verse said at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February that he lived in Beavercreek for the first 13 years of his life before moving to North Carolina and then Pennsylvania.

“That’s my whole childhood,” he said. “I remember going outside playing with my friends at the park down the street. I remember doing this, doing that. My dog would get loose sometimes outside the house and run around down the block. It literally was the most harmless dog and would run around for no reason, but those are the memories I have.”

Verse played 21 games for the Seminoles from 2022-23. He had 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss during his time in Tallahassee, FL.

He will play for head coach and Miami University grad Sean McVay, the grandfather of former University of Dayton coach John McVay.

The second round of the NFL Draft will be tonight starting at 7 p.m.

