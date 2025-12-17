20-year-old flown to hospital after car crashes into grain bin

SHELBY COUNTY — A 20-year-old was flown to the hospital after a car crashed into a grain bin Tuesday night.
Around 9:10 p.m., first responders were called to the crash at Banks and Darke Shelby County Line roads.
A Jeep was traveling north on Darke Shelby County Line Road when it hit a patch of ice, went off the right side of the road, hit a well pump then crashed into a grain bin, according to a crash report.
The grain bin then fell on top of the Jeep, disabling it.
The 20-year-old driver of the jeep was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.
His 35-year-old passenger was not taken to the hospital.
