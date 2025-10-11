Local

20 become part of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

By WHIO Staff
Saved by the Belt ceremony (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
MASON — 20 people became members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s “Saved by the Belt” club on Saturday.

State Patrol partnered with King’s Island to host the event, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The event was held inside the amusement park and the recipients were nominated from OSHP’s Jackson, Piqua and Wilmington districts.

The “Saved by the Belt” nomination recognizes those who wore a seat belt when involved in a crash, subsequently avoiding serious injury or death, the spokesperson said.

Each recipient got a framed Saved by the Belt certificate, license plate and license plate bracket, the spokesperson said.

Kings Island also provided each recipient and their family members with one-day admission tickets to the park.

The following individuals were honored on Saturday:

  • Kiersten Bellamy, 13, of Bethel
  • Michael Bellamy, 42, of Bethel
  • Dorothy “Anna” Brown, 39, of Centerville
  • Lilian Brown, 12, of Centerville
  • Jamiha Carter, 8, of Bethel
  • Nidjah Carter, 9, of Bethel
  • Shawna Carter, 40, of Bethel
  • Amber Catching, 42, of Fairfield
  • Evangeline Clark, 8, of Centerville
  • India Clark, 9, of Centerville
  • Dominick Williams, 24, of Urbana
  • Desmond Dorsey, 22, of Urbana
  • Daniel Hammonds Jr., 41, of Otway
  • Cassie Napier, 32, of Hamilton
  • Kingston Napier, 12, of Hamilton
  • Brent Peaden, 57, of Xenia
  • Mary Talbert, 36, of McDermott
  • Sandra Townsend, 64, of Franklin
  • James Washington, 33, of Hamilton
  • Ny’omi Washington, 1, of Hamilton

Crash breakdown (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

