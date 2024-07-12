2 women shot, 1 critically hurt, after Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI — Two women were shot, and one suffered critical injuries after a shooting early Friday morning.

Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to Reading Road on initial reports of a shooting.

They told Cincinnati media outlets that two women were shot.

One is in critical condition while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Another woman has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting, WKRC said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

