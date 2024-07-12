2 dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

FLORENCE, KY — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Northern Kentucky Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to a house around 5:30 p.m. after a family member discovered two people shot in the head, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Marsha Israel, 71, was found dead in a first-floor bedroom and her husband, Rick Israel, 71, was also discovered dead in a bathroom, police told Cincinnati media outlets.

They said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police at 859-371-1234.

