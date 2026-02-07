2 women arrested on multiple warrants for retail theft in 4 counties

BUTLER COUNTY — The U.S Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested two women who were identified as the most frequent retail theft suspects.

Danielle Custard and Latoya Carter were identified in multiple retail thefts in Fairfield Township from 2019 through 2026, according to a Facebook post.

Both women also have multiple warrants for their arrest across several jurisdictions, including Butler County, Warren County, Hamilton County, and Boone County, Kentucky.

At the time of their arrests, Custard had 24 active warrants for her arrest, and Carter had 8.

Custard and Carter were also wanted for recklessly fleeing from police in Fairfield Township and Boone County, Ky.

Their arrests conclude a long-standing, collaborative effort by SOFAST and its partner agencies, including the Fairfield Township Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

