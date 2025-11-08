2 winning Ohio Lottery tickets sold at same gas station

CHARDON — Two winning Rolling Cash tickets were sold at the same gas station.

The two winning $100,000 tickets were sold at Hambden Corners in Chardon.

The winning numbers were 3-6-7-15-34.

In the event of multiple 5 out of 5 winning jackpot tickets, the jackpot will be split equally among the winners, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Drawings are held daily at 7 p.m.

