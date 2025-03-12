2 teenagers, 2 others killed in ‘violent’ crash involving stolen car in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Four people, including two teenagers, were killed in a “very violent, very high speed” crash involving a stolen vehicle in Cleveland Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Cleveland’s West side around 12:45 a.m., according to WOIO. The driver lost control, went off the road, and crashed into two trees.

Three people were ejected from the car.

All four people were pronounced dead at the scene. So far, two victims have been identified as 14-year-old Kalise McGee and 18-year-old Eddy Deandre Bonner.

The other two victims are believed to be either juveniles or young people in their 20s, WOIO reported.

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Annie Todd said the victims were traveling in a Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen on Feb. 27 in the city.

Police told WOIO that city cameras captured the stolen car being driven around Tuesday evening.

Video obtained from neighbors by WOIO showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

