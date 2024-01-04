2 taken to hospital after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Two people were hurt after a crash in Trotwood Thursday.
Around 5:40 p.m. Trotwood officers were called to a crash at Lotus Drive and Guenther Road.
Photos from the scene show one car with heavy front-end damage and debris all over the roadway.
Another car is overturned and with heavy damage.
It is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash.
