2 taken to hospital after car crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people are hurt after a crash in Darke County Sunday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, Union City Rescue, and Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a two-car crash in the 700 block of SR-502.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation found that a 20-year-old man driving a Ford Crown and a 48-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan were involved in the crash.

Just before the collision, the Ford driver was heading eastbound on SR-502 and the Dodge driver was heading westbound.

The Dodge attempted to turn left into a driveway but hit the oncoming Ford, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 48-year-old driver and his passenger were transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

The 20-year-old was not injured in this crash.

