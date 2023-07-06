2 reported hurt in 4 separate crashes on I-75 South in Harrison Twp. that involve 19 vehicles

HARRISON TWP. — Two people reported injuries Thursday among the 19 vehicles that were involved in four separate crashes on I-75 South in Harrison Twp.

The first crash happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. near Wagner Ford Road, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson. Deputies arrived to find two separate crashes.

The accident north of the exit involved five vehicles. The one to the south of the exit involved seven vehicles where two people were taken to a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

The crash south of the exit involved six passenger vehicles and one commercial vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation reveals that a Dodge Charger lost control, struck the median wall and the other six vehicles subsequently crashed.

I-75 South was closed for approximately two hours before reopening at noon.

About 20 minutes later, a four-vehicle crash happened on I-75 South near the Benchwood Road exit. The preliminary investigation for that accident revealed a vehicle struck a parked car on the shoulder, and another vehicle was subsequently involved, according to OSP.

Another crash at approximately 12:32 p.m. also involved three vehicles. It happened just north of the first crash.

All of the crashes remain under investigation.

