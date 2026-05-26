Local driver formally charged in hit-and-run crash that injured child

MIDDLETOWN — A driver accused of hitting a child and leaving the scene has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thomas Harris, 35, of Dayton, was indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and OVI, according to Butler County Court of Common Pleas records filed on May 22.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened at Breiel Boulevard and Lefferson Road on April 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers learned that Harris allegedly hit a child riding a bike at the intersection.

The child was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries. They were later transferred by medical helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Harris left the scene before authorities arrived.

A witness identified Harris’ vehicle, which was eventually discovered around Kroger’s at the 3400 block of Towne Boulevard.

Officers stopped the vehicle, identified Harris, and arrested him.

Harris remains booked in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group