2 seriously injured after Washington Township crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Washington Township on Monday, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Scott Morgan.

At 1:15 p.m.. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash in the area of Yankee Street at Penbrooke Trail.

On scene, deputies determined three vehicles were involved.

Deputies learned that a person driving a silver sedan east on Penbrooke Trail ran a posted stop sign, Morgan said.

The silver sedan hit a dark gray Chevrolet Trailblazer heading north on Yankee Street.

This caused the Trailblazer to travel left of center and crash into a silver Nissan Sentra driving south on Yankee Street, Morgan said.

The crash caused the Trailblazer to overturn and trapped the driver inside.

The silver sedan left the scene at a high rate of speed, heading east on Penbrooke Trail, Morgan said.

Washington Township Fire Department arrived on scene and removed the driver from the Trailblazer.

Morgan said paramedics transported the remaining drivers to local hospitals with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

