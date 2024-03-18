‘Serious traffic crash’ closes street in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A road in Washington Township is closed following a serious traffic crash.

Just after 1:15 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Yankee Street and Penbrooke Trail on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

According to a social media post from the township, Yankee Street between Penbrooke and Roanoke is closed and drivers should find an alternate route.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that two medics went to Kettering Health, but it is unclear how severe any injuries may be.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

