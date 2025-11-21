2 sentenced in connection to severed legs found in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Two people have learned their punishment after severed legs were found in Trotwood last year.

Tygan Keiter was sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Amanda Reiff was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, one count of conspiracy to commit gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of forgery, and one count of misuse of a credit card.

The other suspect facing charges in this case, Edgar Keiter Jr., died earlier this month after having a medical emergency while in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police were called to reports of garbage bags in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road that appeared to have human legs inside on April 22, 2024.

An investigation found that the remains belonged to Keiter Jr.’s 75-year-old father, Edgar Keiter, Sr., of Kettering.

As the investigation continued, additional evidence was collected and showed that Keiter Jr. was responsible for his father’s murder, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Keiter Jr.’s son, Tygan, and girlfriend, Reiff, were also arrested in connection with the case.

