2 people found dead inside Ohio apartment

HILLIARD, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an Ohio apartment on Monday afternoon.
Hilliard Police officers were called around 2 p.m. for a well-being check at an apartment in the 4800 block of Leap Court, located near Leap and Cemetery roads, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
Upon arrival, officers entered the home and found two adults who were unresponsive.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.
Detectives were called out as part of a full investigation.
Hilliard Police Lt. Doug Lightfoot told WBNS-10 TV that the incident “potentially is a murder-suicide,” but they are still investigating.
Police did not believe there was a continued threat.
The incident remains under investigation.
