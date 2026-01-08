2 Ohio puppies to appear in 2026 Puppy Bowl

DAYTON — Derby and Summer, two sibling terrier mix puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, will represent Ohio in the nationally televised Puppy Bowl airing on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

The Puppy Bowl, which highlights the importance of pet adoption, is part of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s fourth consecutive year of participation. “We are incredibly excited to represent both Dayton and the state of Ohio for a fourth year on such a national stage,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Derby and Summer were found abandoned along a road as part of a litter of six puppies. They were turned over to a local shelter, where they were quickly transferred to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for care due to capacity issues at the shelter.

At approximately three months old, Derby and Summer entered foster care, allowing them to relax, socialize, and receive necessary care to thrive. Their time in foster homes helped them grow in confidence and personality, transforming their initial fright into hope.

All six puppies from their litter, including Derby and Summer, have since been adopted into loving forever homes, showcasing the positive outcomes of their rescue journey. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is proud to support its representation of the community on such a significant national platform.

Derby and Summer will take the field in the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 8, aiming to inspire others to consider pet adoption. The broadcast will air at 2 p.m., encouraging viewers to cheer for these Dayton representatives.

