2 men strike it rich winning Ohio Lottery scratch-off

MIAMI VALLEY — Two people from here in the Miami Valley are Ohio Lottery winners.

Michael Blackburn and Saed Qalalwa each won $50,000 playing the Oho Lottery Scratch-off Billion, an Ohio Lottery spokesperson said.

Blackburn purchased the ticket at a Casey’s gas station in Fort Loramie while Qalalwa bought his at the Kettering Stop on Smithville Road in Dayton.

After taxes, both will receive $36,000.

