2 men seriously injured after crash on busy Springfield road, report says

SPRINGFIELD — Two men were seriously injured after a crash on a busy Springfield road on Saturday.

Springfield Police and medics responded around 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 15 to a reported crash on Lagonda Avenue and Jasper Street, according to a Springfield Police crash report.

An initial investigation showed that a 2011 white Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on Jasper Street when it briefly stopped at a posted stop sign.

The SUV entered the intersection of Lagonda Avenue when it was by a 2003 Silver Suzuki motorcycle going westbound on Lagonda.

Two witnesses said that the SUV pulled in front of the motorcycle, the crash report said.

Medics transported both drivers to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash report stated that officers cited both drivers.

The 36-year-old SUV driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Officers cited the 40-year-old motorcyclist for driving under suspension.

