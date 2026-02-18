2 men seriously injured after crash on busy Springfield road, report says

SPRINGFIELD — Two men were seriously injured after a crash on a busy Springfield road on Saturday.
Springfield Police and medics responded around 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 15 to a reported crash on Lagonda Avenue and Jasper Street, according to a Springfield Police crash report.
An initial investigation showed that a 2011 white Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on Jasper Street when it briefly stopped at a posted stop sign.
The SUV entered the intersection of Lagonda Avenue when it was by a 2003 Silver Suzuki motorcycle going westbound on Lagonda.
Two witnesses said that the SUV pulled in front of the motorcycle, the crash report said.
Medics transported both drivers to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The crash report stated that officers cited both drivers.
The 36-year-old SUV driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
Officers cited the 40-year-old motorcyclist for driving under suspension.
