2 men hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Springfield police were dispatched on reports of gunshots heard in the area of Clay and Kenton Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several minutes later, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies advised Springfield police that two gunshot victims had walked into Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to a police incident report.

Officers responded to the hospital and spoke with the victims, who were unable to provide a location or time the shooting may have occurred, according to the report.

Officers who responded to the original area of the shots call found a crime scene in an alleyway in the 1500 block of Kenton Street.

One of the victims was treated for several gunshot wounds at Springfield Regional before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital for additional care.

The second victim was treated for minor injuries at Springfield Regional, according to the report.

At this time, no charges have been filed and no suspects have been identified, according to the report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group