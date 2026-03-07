2 men formally charged after mass shooting at area music venue

CINCINNATI — Two men have been formally charged for their alleged roles in a mass shooting at a music venue in Cincinnati.

Franeek Cobb, 24, and Derrick Long, 29, were arrested in connection with the shooting on Monday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, nine people were shot at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati on March 1.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced that both Cobb and Long were indicted on Friday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Cobb has been indicted on the following charges:

One count of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

One count of inducing panic

One count of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of having weapons while under disability

Long was indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability, and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, WCPO-9 reported.

Both men are also facing a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Hamilton County Prosecutors’ Office said Cobb shot Long from a close range, and Long fired back in self-defense.

The men reportedly had “a longstanding dispute.”

Eight bystanders were shot during the incident, WCPO-9 reported.

Pillich told our media partner that Long isn’t facing a felonious assault charge becuase he “merely defended himself.”

Cobb was “the instigator” who allegedly caused the mass shooting, she continued.

“Derrick Long did not even pull his gun out of his pocket until he had been shot and was laying on the ground,” Pillich said. “So that would be an illustration of self-defense.”

WCPO-9 reported that Cobb will face up to 98 years in prison, while Long faces up to 13 and a half years behind bars.

