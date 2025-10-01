2 men accused of using sticky mouse traps, oil to steal mail formally charged

WARREN COUNTY — Two of the three men accused of stealing mail from a local U.S. Postal drop box have been formally charged.

A Warren County Grand Jury report shows Yahir Nazario Reyes and Carlos Sanchez-Guzman were indicted on Monday.

Reyes was indicted on several charges, including tampering with evidence, theft of mail, possessing criminal tools, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Sanchez-Guzman was indicted on tampering with evidence, theft of mail, possession of criminal tools, falsification, and obstructing official business.

The case against the third man, Joshua Hernandez, was dismissed, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the three men were arrested by Springboro police in August.

The mail was stolen from a U.S. Post Office’s outdoor blue collection box on Pioneer Boulevard.

Court documents obtained by the I-Team show that the suspects allegedly used “sticky mouse traps” and oil to steal the mail.

Springboro police said the thefts “appear to be connected to a larger check fraud operation spanning multiple states.”

Sanchez-Guzman is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1 and Reyes is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 17, according to court records.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

