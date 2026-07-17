2 local men wanted for probation violations; Do you recognize them?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize these two wanted men?

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The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) said in a social media post that two Montgomery County men are wanted by the Adult Parole Authority.

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They are searching for Antonio Alstork and Christopher Begley.

Alstork is wanted for kidnapping, burglary, and aggravated robbery, according to ODRC.

Begley is wanted for burglary, breaking-and-entering (B&E), and theft.

ODRC said that both men are considered dangerous and possibly armed. They advise that you should not try to apprehend them.

Contact your local law enforcement agency or 911 if you see these suspects.

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