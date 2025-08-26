2 juveniles, man arrested after allegedly stealing car, other items

RICHMOND — Two juveniles and a man were arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Richmond on Monday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The theft was reported in the 500 block of North 17th Street.

The department said officers quickly tracked down the car, which had been abandoned in a nearby lot a few blocks away.

Two juveniles and 18-year-old David Phenis were located nearby.

“They were caught red handed with items stolen from the vehicle, including a purse,” the department said.

One of the juveniles allegedly told officers that the purse belonged to his mother, but that was found to be false.

The department added that they tried to use a debit card taken from the car.

All three people were arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail and the youth facility.

The two juveniles were arrested on charges of vehicle theft and theft; however, one of them is also facing a charge of credit card fraud. The identities of the juveniles were not available.

Phenis was arrested for vehicle theft and theft, according to the department.

“Richmond Police will not make excuses for criminal behavior. Whether you’re a teenager or an adult, if you choose to steal from our citizens, you choose the consequences that come with it. Accountability is not optional,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

The department asks parents and guardians to “step up, monitor their kids, and know where they are.”

