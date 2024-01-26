2 juveniles, 2 adults arrested in connection to Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN — Two juveniles and two adults have been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Middletown.

Middletown Division of Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Lefferson Road and S Breiel Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

According to a spokesperson for the division, the two juveniles have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Lilian Byrd, 18, has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Zachery Dier, 18, has been charged with tampering with evidence.

The division asks that if you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Agee at (513) 425-7796 or (513) 425-7700.

