2 injured, 1 seriously after rollover crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a rollover crash in Clark County Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the 14000 block of South Charleston Pike for reports of an injury crash, according to OSP.

Two cars, a Ford F-250 and a Ford Focus, were traveling northbound on South Charleston Pike.

>> Multiple-vehicle crash in Clark County shuts down U.S. route until further notice

The pickup, driven by Kent Ankeney, 63 of Springfield, slowed for traffic ahead and was struck in the rear by the Focus driven by Austin Clayton, 20 of South Charleston.

After hitting Ankeney, Clayton traveled off the left side of the roadway through the median and across the southbound lanes before overturning.

Clayton was thrown from his car.

He was taken by a medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Ankeney was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.





©2024 Cox Media Group