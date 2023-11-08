2 incumbents reelected to Dayton City Commission

DAYTON — Voters have reelected two incumbents to the Dayton City Commission.

Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw, both already serving on the Dayton City Commission, secured the most votes on Election Day.

News Center 7 previously reported back in May that Joseph and Shaw were among the four candidates facing off for the Dayton City Commission.

The other two candidates were Valerie Duncan and Marcus Bedinger.

Joseph won 33% of the vote and will serve in his sixth term on the city commission.

Shaw got 31% of the vote and will be in his third term.

News Center 7 reported earlier this year that the commission faced criticism for how it was spending taxpayer money, including $30,000 to figure out how to get along.

Outside consultants came in to teach commissioners how to communicate and work better with each other.

